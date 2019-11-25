Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

A flurry of buyout deals and rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks sent stocks back to record heights Monday, the latest bit of fuel for a market that’s been climbing since early last month. Technology stocks and smaller companies led the way after China issued new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.8%, to 3,133.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190.85, or 0.7%, to 28,066.47.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 112.60, or 1.3%, to 8,632.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks surged 32.96, or 2.1%, to 1,621.90.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 626.79 points, or 25%.

The Dow is up 4,739.01 points, or 20.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,997.21 points, or 30.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.35 points, or 20.3%.

