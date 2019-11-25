Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Holiday events scheduled at Springfield state historic sites
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 7:39 am EST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There are full slates of special events and celebrations scheduled for the holiday season at two state historic sites in Springfield.
Santa will be available regularly at the Old state capitol to collect children’s Christmas wishes and specially themed tours are scheduled for the Dana-Thomas House designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Children and families may visit with St. Nick and play holiday games at the Old state capitol from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 and from 5 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from Dec. 4-18.
Each day will feature a different musical group as well.
A dozen variously themed tours of the Dana-Thomas House are scheduled periodically from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. Some require reservations.
___
Online
Schedule of events: https://bit.ly/37wETNZ
The Associated Press
