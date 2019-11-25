Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?
by Matt O’Brien, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 1:01 am EST
BOSTON — The first cargo-carrying robot marketed directly to consumers is on sale this holiday season.
Corporate giants like Amazon, FedEx and Ford and some food-on-demand startups have already been experimenting with sending delivery robots to doorsteps.
Now the Italian company that makes the Vespa scooter is offering a stylish alternative to those blandly utilitarian machines.
It’s named the Gita (JEE’-tah) after the Italian word for a short, pleasurable excursion. Its makers describe it as a “hands-free carrier” that can hold produce and other objects as it follows its owner down a sidewalk.
Given its $3,250 price tag, however, tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail. They say the Gita needs a more practical application, such as lugging tools around warehouses, hospitals or factory floors.