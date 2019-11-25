Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 11.6 cents at $5.25 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.6 cent at $3.71 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 8.6 cents at $3.206 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 5.4 cents at 8.96 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle up .12 cent at $1.1937 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .10 cent at $1.4110 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .16 cent at .6082 a pound.

The Associated Press

