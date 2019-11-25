Loading articles...

France’s LVMH secures deal to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

PARIS — French luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton says it has reached a deal to buy U.S.-based jewelry legend Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion.

LVMH said in a statement Monday that the deal values the 180-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share.

It says both companies’ boards approved the deal and hope to finalize the takeover in 2020 subject to the approval of regulators and Tiffany shareholders.

LVMH says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the US market.

Tiffany says the deal will ensure the company’s long-term sustainability.

LVMH already owns 75 brands.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:09 AM
Construction crews are out in full swing this morning! All collector lanes on the WB 401 closed from the Allen to H…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! @jilltaylor680 says you may need the ☔️at times today #Toronto GTA . More weather details:
Latest Weather
Read more