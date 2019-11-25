Loading articles...

Fla. man accused of requesting terror bomb attacks on deans

MIAMI — A Florida man has been charged with trying to get the Islamic State to target two college deans in terrorist attacks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami announced the arrest Monday of 23-year-old Salman Rashid. He’s been charged with soliciting another person to commit a crime of violence.

The FBI began investigating Rashid in April 2018 following violent social media posts. Investigators says Rashid solicited a confidential human source to contact members of ISIS this past May to conduct a terrorist attack.

Officials say Rashid suggested multiple targets over the summer but settled earlier this month on deans at Miami-Dade College and Broward College, where Rashid had been suspended or expelled. Authorities say Rashid requested explosive devices be used and provided details about where they should be placed.

Court records didn’t list an attorney.

The Associated Press

