Loading articles...

Fiery theatre critic John Simon has died at 94

NEW YORK — John Simon, a theatre and film critic known for his lacerating reviews and often withering assessment of performers’ physical appearance, has died. He was 94.

Patricia Hoag Simon, Simon’s wife, said her husband died Sunday night at Westchester Medical Center. She said the couple was having lunch at a local dinner theatre when he fell ill.

Simon served as the chief theatre critic at New York magazine for nearly 40 years before being dismissed in 2005. He then worked at Bloomberg for five years before being fired in 2010.

Simon defended his sharp elbows, arguing that the theatre was becoming dumbed down and that critics needed to have a sense of humour.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more