Loading articles...

Feds won't explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Bill Morneau, who remains Minister of Finance, arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will not explain how his department estimated that finishing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will bring another $500 million in corporate tax revenue into the federal government’s bank account.

The figure was cited by the government when it approved the project a second time last June and was also included in the Liberals’ campaign platform as they attempted to show how they intend to pay for various election promises.

Economist Robyn Allan says she has been trying to get Ottawa to explain its numbers for months to no avail.

A spokesman for Morneau says the $500 million is a Finance Canada estimate but did not answer questions about how that estimate was created.

Allan says the government is using the figure to generate public support for the project and Ottawa has a responsibility to explain its origins.

Canada bought the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018 in a bid to overcome political opposition to expanding it and hopes to sell it back to the private sector once the expansion is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner west of Bathurst.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more