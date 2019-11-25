Loading articles...

FBI: Agent in Puerto Rico robbed in attempted carjacking

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — FBI officials in Puerto Rico are offering a reward for three suspects they say robbed an agent at gunpoint and tried to steal his car.

The agency said Monday that three men in a black Mercedes Benz stole the agent’s wallet, FBI credentials and official weapon.

Officials said the armed robbery and attempted carjacking occurred Saturday night in the Ocean Park neighbourhood in the capital of San Juan. Reports of crime in Ocean Park are rare.

The $25,000 reward comes as the number of reported carjackings in the U.S. territory have increased this year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:46 PM
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more