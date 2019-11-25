Loading articles...

EU agencies, service providers take down IS propaganda

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s law enforcement agency says a concerted crackdown on the Islamic State’s online propaganda machine has dealt a serious blow to the extremist group’s official news agency and communications channels.

Law enforcement officials from Europol, Eurojust, Belgium and Spain said Monday that a four-day operation took down thousands of items, including accounts and information linked to the Amaq agency, which spreads IS propaganda and news.

Experts at Europol identified more than 26,000 items of IS propaganda and referred them to nine online service providers including Google and Telegram to have them taken offline.

Underscoring the importance of the online action, Belgian prosecutor Patrick Willocx says that Islamic State propaganda “can be directly linked to the radicalization of European citizens or foreign terrorist fighters.”

The Associated Press

