Elementary, high school teachers to start work to rule campaigns Tuesday

Students in an art class. GETTY IMAGES/Caiaimage/Robert Daly

Ontario’s public elementary and high school teachers are getting ready to start work-to-rule campaigns Tuesday.

The unions representing those teachers say they are frustrated by contract negotiations with the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation say their members will start withdrawing some services.

They say their campaigns won’t affect student learning, but will include forgoing administrative tasks such as putting comments on report cards, attending certain meetings and participating in standardized testing.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government has been reasonable in contract talks, scaling back increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

But OSSTF president Harvey Bischof says those moves have just taken the education system from much worse to somewhat worse.

