Denmark, Poland celebrate 100 years of diplomatic ties
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 7:10 am EST
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik, left, and Crown Princess Mary, second from left, welcome by, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, second from right, and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, right, during welcoming ceremony at the start of their one-day visit marking 100 years of bilateral relations, in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
WARSAW, Poland — Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are marking 100 years of Denmark’s diplomatic ties with Poland with a one-day visit to Warsaw that involves meeting Poland’s president and World War II veterans.
Frederik and Mary were greeted with military honours Monday by Polish President Andrzej Duda in front of the Presidential Palace.
Later in the day, they are set to open a conference at Warsaw University on the history of the countries’ ties.
They are also due at the nearby Polish Academy of Sciences to dedicate a memorial plaque to Danish 19th-century sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen, who made monuments in Warsaw to Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus.
Talks in coal-reliant Poland will also include climate protection and a joint gas pipeline project.