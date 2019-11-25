Loading articles...

Death toll rises to 65 in Kenya flooding over weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya — Officials in Kenya say heavy rains unleashed a deluge that killed five people overnight in the Rift Valley, raising the death toll from weekend flooding to 65.

Daudi Loronyokwe, a police chief in Kajiado Central community, said Monday the five were returning home after attending a wedding in Tanzania when their car was washed away.

He says the victims included three children.

Governor John Lonyang’apuo says between 80,000 and 120,000 people have been affected in West Pokot county, the worst hit by the floods and mudslides. The governor says at least 52 people are confirmed dead there.

The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year. The Kenya Red Cross says parts of the country could continue to face destructive flooding this week.

Evacuations continue.

The Associated Press

