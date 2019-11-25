Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Congo residents burn town hall after latest rebel attack
BENI, Congo — Angry residents of the eastern Congo city of Beni have burned the town hall and protested the United Nations peacekeeping mission after rebels killed eight people and kidnapped nine overnight in their latest assault.
Civil society leader Kizito Bin Hangi says the attack occurred in the centre of town and accuses the Congolese army of responding too slowly.
Some protesters say they will continue their demonstrations until the U.N. mission leaves. One protester, Kasereka Fundi, asks whether Beni residents have the same right to be protected as any other Congolese.
Rebels have killed more than 1,500 people in the area over the past five years.
Beni was an early epicenter in the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in Congo and the World Health Organization has said rebel attacks hamper containment work.
The Associated Press
