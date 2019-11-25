Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colombia to deport Venezuelans who joined protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 11:49 am EST
Anti-government demonstrators protest a the Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Authorities are maintaining a heightened police presence amidst scattered unrest in the aftermath of a mass protest that drew about 250,000 to the streets Thursday. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
BOGOTA — Colombia’s government says it’s deporting 59 Venezuelans who participated in what it calls “acts of vandalism” during recent anti-government protests that have shaken the South American country.
Immigration agency director Christian Kruger says the Venezuelan nationals were arrested last week in various violent protests and will be deported Monday.
More than 250,000 people marched against the government of conservative president Ivan Duque Thursday in a peaceful protest that has been followed by three consecutive days of smaller demonstrations.
The protests have also resulted in some incidents of looting that led to more than 300 arrests and prompted authorities to declare a curfew in Bogota on Friday.
President Iván Duque said Sunday he was opening a national dialogue to deal with issues like corruption and inequality.