Loading articles...

Colombia to deport Venezuelans who joined protests

Anti-government demonstrators protest a the Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Authorities are maintaining a heightened police presence amidst scattered unrest in the aftermath of a mass protest that drew about 250,000 to the streets Thursday. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

BOGOTA — Colombia’s government says it’s deporting 59 Venezuelans who participated in what it calls “acts of vandalism” during recent anti-government protests that have shaken the South American country.

Immigration agency director Christian Kruger says the Venezuelan nationals were arrested last week in various violent protests and will be deported Monday.

More than 250,000 people marched against the government of conservative president Ivan Duque Thursday in a peaceful protest that has been followed by three consecutive days of smaller demonstrations.

The protests have also resulted in some incidents of looting that led to more than 300 arrests and prompted authorities to declare a curfew in Bogota on Friday.

President Iván Duque said Sunday he was opening a national dialogue to deal with issues like corruption and inequality.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more