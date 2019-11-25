Loading articles...

Christopher Columbus statue vandalized again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Christopher Columbus statue in Rhode Island has been vandalized for a second time in recent weeks.

The statue’s pedestal was splashed overnight with what appeared to be red paint. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office said Monday city workers have already cleaned it and police are investigating.

The statue was splashed with red paint Oct. 14, when the U.S. holiday named for one of the first Europeans to reach the Americas was being celebrated. A sign that said “stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.

It was one of several Columbus statues vandalized nationwide.

Elorza said then he’d consider moving the statue from the city’s Elmwood neighbourhood to the largely Italian American Federal Hill neighbourhood.

The Democrat wants the city to form a committee to review commemorative works, like the Columbus statue.

The Associated Press

