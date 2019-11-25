Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China sets tougher guidelines to protect patents, copyrights
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 2:29 am EST
BEIJING — China’s leaders have issued new, tougher guidelines for protection of patents, copyrights and other intellectual property.
The rules announced late Sunday appear timed to help along halting progress in trade talks with the United States.
The guidelines order beefed up laws for protecting such intellectual property rights, increased compensation for infringements and stricter enforcement of existing laws. They also lower the threshold for criminal prosecution of IPR offences.
The new blueprint makes protection of intellectual property one of the criteria for evaluating local government officials’ performance, creating a greater incentive for compliance.
Theft and forced transfers of technology and inadequate protection of copyrights, patents and trademarks are perennial complaints of foreign companies operating in China and are among the key issues in the latest flareup in trade tensions.