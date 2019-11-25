Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chicago officer sentenced in traffic crash data bribery case
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 4:34 pm EST
CHICAGO — A Chicago Police officer who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer in exchange for information about people who had recently been involved in traffic accidents has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago told the Chicago Sun-Times that 47-year-old Milot Cadichon was sentenced Monday.
Cadichon, Officer Kevin Tate and attorney Richard Burton were charged last year after an investigation revealed that Burton paid each officer at least $10,000 for the information he used to get a jump on soliciting accident victims as clients.
Tate and Burton have pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.
Cadichon was removed from active duty after his arrest. He now faces termination charges before the police board.
The Associated Press
