Loading articles...

Catholic priest gets 15 years for sexual abuse of children

WASHINGTON — A Catholic priest has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two child parishioners in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post reports that most of the more than 80 people who filled the courtroom Friday were supporters of 47-year-old Urbano Vazquez, providing a visual representation of how this case has divided his former parish.

Vazquez was convicted of child sexual abuse this summer. He groped a 13-year-old in 2015 and kissed and groped a 9-year-old in 2016 while serving as an assistant pastor at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, a predominantly Latino parish. He maintains his innocence.

His attorney said Vazquez plans to appeal. He still is charged with sexually assaulting another parishioner, now an adult. A hearing is set for September.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Construction has wrapped up on the major routes but typical morning delays are starting to build. EB 401 especially…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Heads up if you are coming into #Toronto from the #Hamilton area. There’s a mix of light snow and rain in the area (as of 6am Nov 25-Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more