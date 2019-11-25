Loading articles...

Calgary natural gas producer Canacol making LNG for retail customers in Colombia

CALGARY — A Calgary-based company that drills for natural gas in Colombia says it has started making and selling liquefied natural gas to supply energy consumers in the South American country.

Canacol Energy Ltd. says it is the first to offer the service which will allow customers to replace fuels such as diesel, fuel oil, compressed natural gas and propane that cost more or have higher emissions than LNG.

The company says it installed four small natural gas liquefaction modules purchased from Galileo Technologies of Argentina at its main gas processing facility in northern Colombia.

It says the modules are capable of super-cooling 2.4 million cubic feet per day of gas to create 29,000 gallons of LNG to be sold at the plant gate for distribution via trucks throughout the country.

Canacol says Colombia consumes 65 million cf/d of compressed natural gas and 80 million cf/d of propane, with a significant amount of the propane being imported from the United States.

The company says it is also in negotiation with Galileo to form a joint venture which would install LNG terminals at other natural gas pipelines in Colombia.

“Given the limited capacity of the gas pipeline infrastructure in Colombia, industrial, commercial and residential consumers not located along existing pipeline routes currently use 145 million cf/d of compressed natural gas and propane that is transported long distances via truck as an energy source,” said Canacol CEO Charle Gamba in a news release.

“LNG can replace diesel, fuel oil, compressed gas, propane, and other fuels at a considerable reduction in price given the relatively lower cost of natural gas and the large volume of liquefied gas that can be transported by truck.”

Companies in this article: (TSX:CNE)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner west of Bathurst.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more