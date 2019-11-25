Loading articles...

Biden nets congressional endorsement from an early state

LAS VEGAS — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada is endorsing Joe Biden, becoming the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a presidential candidate.

Titus says in a statement Monday that she feels Biden is the candidate best prepared to defeat President Donald Trump. The five-term congresswoman says she saw the former vice-president help turn around the nation’s economy after the Great Recession and help get President Barack Obama’s signature health care law passed.

She also says Biden will give Democrats their best chance to pass progressive reforms and won’t need any on-the-job training.

Titus represents the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas. She’s one of the few members of Nevada’s congressional delegation that has not pledged to stay neutral ahead of the state’s February caucuses.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
COLLISION - EB 401 approaching Weston collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more