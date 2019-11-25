Loading articles...

Airbnb looking for 100 of the best home chefs for a trip

NEW YORK — Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom.

The lucky chosen will travel to the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy, for a week’s worth of workshops and tastings to take their food “to the next level.” Their recipe will also feature in Airbnb’s first cookbook.

Applications open Monday. Airbnb users who are 18 and a resident of one of 30 or so eligible countries can nominate their favourite home cooks and complete an essay. Applications close Dec. 23.

Winners will be selected by judges from representatives from Airbnb, the Slow Food organization and the University of Gastronomic Sciences.

___

Online: https://www.airbnb.com/d/100cooks

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching the 427, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Heads up for possible slick conditions this morning mainly for the west end of the GTA. There’s some light flurries…
Latest Weather
Read more