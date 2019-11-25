Loading articles...

Activist Chicago priest, George Clements, dead at age 87

CHICAGO — The Rev. George Clements, the Chicago priest whose activism led to a television movie about his career, has died. He was 87.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says Clements died Monday but didn’t give a cause of death. The Rev. Michael Pfleger says Clements had been in declining health in recent weeks.

Clements was ordained in 1957. He led the “One Church-One Child” program to help Catholic churches find adoptive parents for orphaned black children. In 1980, Clements became the first Catholic priest to adopt a child. He later adopted three more.

“The Father Clements Story,” a 1987 TV movie starring Louis Gossett Jr., chronicled his life and work.

Clements was being investigated by the archdiocese after he was accused in August of sexually abusing a minor in 1974.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Kennedy collectors - two right lanes and ramp lane blocked, emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more