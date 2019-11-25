Loading articles...

3 women repatriated from Syria face terror charges in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.

Prosecutors said Monday that the three women had left Kosovo in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Al-Nusra in Iraq. Spouses of two of them had died, apparently in fighting there.

The three women were among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April.

If convicted, they could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

The Associated Press

