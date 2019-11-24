Loading articles...

Winter storm warning for SE Wyoming, NE Colorado, W Nebraska

DENVER — The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for northeastern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska, saying heavy snow in the region could hamper travel during Thanksgiving week.

The weather service says storms Monday through Tuesday afternoon could bring about 15 inches (38 centimetres) of snow to Cheyenne, 11 inches (28 centimetres) of snow to Denver and similar amounts to western Nebraska.

Meteorologist Kyle Fredin said Sunday the Denver area is forecast to see 6 to 8 hours of heavy snowfall starting late Monday that will cause significant travel impacts and possibly temporary road closures.

The agency says there’s a chance travel could become nearly impossible Monday night and Tuesday morning across the Interstate 25 urban corridor in northeastern Colorado and into Wyoming.

The Associated Press

