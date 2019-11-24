Loading articles...

Toronto police search for stolen pyrotechnics gear

Last Updated Nov 24, 2019 at 10:45 pm EST

Toronto police are on the hunt for stolen pyrotechnics equipment.

The equipment was stolen Sunday morning from an undisclosed location in the Kingston Road and Warden Avenue area.

Police describe the gear as “pyrotechnic device cords (SD70-4),” and is used for special effects.

“They were in a black carrying case and labelled with ‘SPFX Day Box,’ ” police said in a statement Sunday. “The cords could potentially cause personal injury if activated.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

