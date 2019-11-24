Loading articles...

Rights researcher deported by Israel vows to continue work

Human Rights Watch researcher Omar Shakir sitsh during an interview in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Shakir is being deported from Israel over his alleged boycott advocacy says he will remain in his position and continue doing the "important, urgent work" of documenting violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories from abroad. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

JERUSALEM — A human rights researcher who is being deported from Israel over his alleged boycott advocacy says he will remain in his position and continue doing the “important, urgent work” of documenting violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories from abroad.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch since October 2016, must leave the country Monday after the Supreme Court upheld a deportation order earlier this month following a long legal battle.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW, says Israel is joining a “fairly ugly group of governments,” including Iran, Egypt and Venezuela, that have barred its researchers.

Israel accuses Shakir of supporting the Palestinian-led boycott movement through his work with Human Rights Watch, allegations denied by the New York-based group.

Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press

