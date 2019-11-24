Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pro-democracy camp looks to have won Hong Kong election
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2019 8:50 pm EST
Supporters of pro-democracy candidate Leung Kwok Hung, also known as Long Hair, react after his election loss at a polling station in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Vote counting was underway in Hong Kong early Monday after a massive turnout in district council elections seen as a barometer of public support for pro-democracy protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than five months.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
HONG KONG — The pro-democracy opposition appears to have swept to victory in Hong Kong elections, as a record turnout dealt a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam and her handling of violent protests that have divided the Chinese territory.
Votes were still being counted Monday morning, but Hong Kong media tallied that the pro-democracy camp had easily won a majority in the vote for 452 district council seats.
The result will likely force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month.
The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on the protests. The record 71 per cent turnout for a Hong Kong election was slowing down the vote counting.