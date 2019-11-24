Loading articles...

Pro-democracy camp looks to have won Hong Kong election

Supporters of pro-democracy candidate Leung Kwok Hung, also known as Long Hair, react after his election loss at a polling station in Hong Kong, early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Vote counting was underway in Hong Kong early Monday after a massive turnout in district council elections seen as a barometer of public support for pro-democracy protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than five months.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG — The pro-democracy opposition appears to have swept to victory in Hong Kong elections, as a record turnout dealt a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam and her handling of violent protests that have divided the Chinese territory.

Votes were still being counted Monday morning, but Hong Kong media tallied that the pro-democracy camp had easily won a majority in the vote for 452 district council seats.

The result will likely force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month.

The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on the protests. The record 71 per cent turnout for a Hong Kong election was slowing down the vote counting.

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:12 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more