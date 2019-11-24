Loading articles...

Pope in Japan says world must rethink reliance on nuke power

Pope Francis hugs Matsuki Kamoshita as he meets with victims of the March 11, 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in northern Japan Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

TOKYO — Pope Francis has met with victims of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan and called for the world to rethink its reliance on nuclear power.

Francis recalled Monday that Japan’s Catholic bishops called for the abolition of nuclear power plants in the aftermath of the “triple disaster,” in which three Fukushima reactors melted down after an earthquake triggered a tsunami.

The meltdown coated the area in radioactive fallout and at one point forced the displacement of 160,000 people. Nine years later more than 40,000 people still can’t return home.

Francis didn’t make the call to abolish nuclear power in his speech before victims. But he made clear that “important decisions will have to be made about the use of natural resources, and future energy sources in particular.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more