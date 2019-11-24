Loading articles...

Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine general says troops have rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen in their beach resort in the south last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with the Islamic State group.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife Wilma in the hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple on Monday safely after a brief gunbattle.

Gunmen abducted the couple last month from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a massive search.

Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more