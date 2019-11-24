Loading articles...

Over 1,000 LGBTQ members hold pride parade in New Delhi

NEW DELHI — More than 1,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters have marched through New Delhi to celebrate India’s sexual diversity, which they say is progressing but still has a long way to go to become a more accepting place for them.

Carrying rainbow flags, balloons and placards and dancing to the beat of drums, they demanded self-identification in any gender for legal recognition rather than first registering as a transgender and then providing proof of surgery to authorities, as suggested by a government bill.

They say the bill, yet to be approved by India’s Parliament, contradicts a landmark judgment by India’s top court last year striking down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:37 AM
Clear! - EB 401 collectors at Markham Rd
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
Good morning!! Get outside today and enjoy the mild air and sunshine. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more