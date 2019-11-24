Loading articles...

OPP officer injured after being struck on Hwy. 404

An OPP vehicle that was struck on Highway 404 and sent an officer to hospital. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

An OPP officer is in hospital after being struck while responding to multiple collisions on Highway 404 just north of Richmond Hill.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the officer had been responding to crashes caused by icy roads near Bloomington Road.

It’s unclear how serious the officer’s injuries are.

Schmidt says the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
WB 401 ramp to NB 404 - the left lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more