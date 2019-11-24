Loading articles...

North Korea conducts artillery firings at Kim’s order

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has visited a frontline island and ordered troops there to practice firing artillery.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Monday that the firing happened when Kim inspected a military unit on Changrin Islet near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

It was Kim’s first known visit to frontline troops since he entered nuclear talks with the United States last year.

Those talks remains stalled since Kim’s second summit with President Donald Trump in February.

KCNA says Kim ordered artillery troops to fire before indicating the target for them. It says the troops “fully showed their gun firing skills” and “delighted the supreme leader.”

Seoul’s Defence Ministry expressed regret over the drills, saying they violated last year’s tension-reduction deals between the Koreas.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more