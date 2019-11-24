Loading articles...

Namibia’s ruling party faces unexpectedly challenging vote

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, photo, independent candidate Dr. Panduleni Itula electioneers in a street of Gobabis, Namibia. Namibia votes Wednesday, Nov. 27, in an election that promises to be far removed from the overwhelming victories enjoyed by former liberation movement SWAPO since independence in 1990. (AP Photo/Sonja Smith)

WINDHOEK, Namibia — Namibia votes Wednesday in an election that promises to be far removed from the overwhelming victories enjoyed by former liberation movement SWAPO since independence in 1990.

President Hage Geingob faces an unexpected challenge from a dentist who is running as an independent but retains his membership in the ruling party.

Observers say challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula could grab a sizeable share of the youth vote in the southern African country where inequality and unemployment are high.

The ruling SWAPO has been shaken by the weakening economy, which has shed thousands of jobs. Some 46% of youth are unemployed. Meanwhile more than 700,000 people have registered for drought relief as hunger grows.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CRASH - EB Gardiner ramp to Lake Shore Blvd E blocked as crews deal with collision. Traffic forced onto the NB Don…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more