Move-in date for Gosford residents displaced by fatal fire still unknown

Hundreds of residents displaced by a fatal fire in a North York highrise still don’t know when they may be able to return home.

An update published by the landlord of 235 Gosford Boulevard, Ronkay Management, said since the extent of structural damage and contamination is unknown, they cannot determine when residents can return.

Full or partial re-occupancy also has to be determined by Technical Standards and Safety Authority, fire and public health department approval.

The update also provides more details on the damage caused by the five-alarm blaze. The first through sixth floors suffered significant water damage and there is extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

Cleanup and water removal is underway in the common areas and apartments. Temporary electrical power has been restored to the common areas as well.

Electricians are expected to be at the building on Monday to restore the fire system and test in-suite electrical panels and one elevator is expected to be in working order by Nov. 29.

Residents have also been told they are eligible for a refund of the portion of their rent between Nov. 15 and 30. Leaseholders will be able to voluntarily terminate their tenancy agreements early without penalty if they do so before the reopening of the building. For clients of 235 Gosford who want to end their tenancy, the landlord says they will accommodate them on a case-by-case basis.

One person was killed in the fire that is believed to have started in the bedroom of an eighth floor unit. Toronto Fire are still investigating what caused the blaze.