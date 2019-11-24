Loading articles...

More stay-to-stay weekends for potential new residents

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont has announced its latest round of weekends aimed at helping tourists who enjoy visiting Vermont move to the state full time.

The four “Stay-to-Stay Weekends” will be held on Dec. 13-16 in Newport and at Jay Peak; Feb. 21-24, 2020 in Brattleboro and at Mount Snow; Feb. 21-24, 2020 in Bennington and at Bromley Mountain; and March 13-15 in Rutland and at Killington.

It’s part of an effort to expand the state’s workforce.

The weekends include a reception hosted by a local chamber of commerce or community group. Visitors get to explore the region and meet with local employers, realters, professionals and community leaders.

The program, which was launched last year, has hosted more than 200 people this year and to date, 15 people have moved to Vermont.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
COLLISION - EB 401 approaching Pt Union collectors, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
Good morning!! Get outside today and enjoy the mild air and sunshine. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more