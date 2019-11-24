Monday the last day to enter Ontario Liberal leadership race

Today is the last full day for anyone hoping to lead the Ontario Liberal party to enter the race.

The entry deadline for would-be candidates is Monday at 5 p.m.

The party faces a major uphill battle as it tries to rebuild after losing official status in last year’s provincial election.

Political observers say the new leader will need a combination of organizational and political savvy to help the party revive its fortunes.

Former cabinet ministers, Michael Coteau, Steven Del Duca and Mitzie Hunter are running to replace Kathleen Wynne, as are candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.