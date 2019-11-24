Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Monday the last day to enter Ontario Liberal leadership race
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 24, 2019 7:33 am EST
Liberal party supporters are pictured at the Liberal election party in the riding of Don Valley West in Toronto on Ontario election night, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Today is the last full day for anyone hoping to lead the Ontario Liberal party to enter the race.
The entry deadline for would-be candidates is Monday at 5 p.m.
The party faces a major uphill battle as it tries to rebuild after losing official status in last year’s provincial election.
Political observers say the new leader will need a combination of organizational and political savvy to help the party revive its fortunes.
Former cabinet ministers, Michael Coteau, Steven Del Duca and Mitzie Hunter are running to replace Kathleen Wynne, as are candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.
