Mexican women protest violence via art, breastfeeding

MEXICO CITY — Women’s groups are protesting at cultural institutions in Mexico City ahead of Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Dozens of women painted over a protective barricade around the Angel of Independence monument on the city’s main avenue on Sunday while others crocheted purple and pink hearts to string up.

The barricade was erected after feminists defaced the statue with graffiti in August to decry alleged rapes by police in the capital and high rates of murders of women throughout the country.

Further down the Paseo de la Reforma, at the Museum of Modern Art, women protested the museum’s expulsion last week of a woman who was breastfeeding inside the buildingby breastfeeding inside the museum themselves.

The Associated Press

