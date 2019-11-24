Loading articles...

Mayo Clinic, Abu Dhabi Health Services open hospital in UAE

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company have joined together to open a hospital for complex care in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City began accepting patients earlier this month and is expected to be in full operation early next year. The hospital is licensed for 741 beds and is designed to provide specialty care across multiple practices.

The companies said they hope to make Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City a top destination for medical care in the Middle East over the next decade. It will include a research centre and the latest technology, including robotic surgery.

This is Mayo Clinic’s first joint venture to operate a hospital abroad. The Minnesota-based hospital opened a four-physician clinic earlier this year in London with Oxford University Clinic.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
WB 401 ramp to NB 404 - the left lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more