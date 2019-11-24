Loading articles...

Man stabbed in the neck in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

A man is hospital after being stabbed in the neck overnight in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Dorcas Street just after 12:30 a.m.

The man was found with a stab wound to the neck and was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:37 AM
Clear! - EB 401 collectors at Markham Rd
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
Good morning!! Get outside today and enjoy the mild air and sunshine. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more