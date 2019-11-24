Loading articles...

Libyan force imposes ‘no-fly zone’ amid fight for capital

CAIRO — One of the armed groups fighting for control of Libya’s capital says it is imposing a “no-fly zone” there.

The self-styled Libyan National Army’s announcement comes after two unmanned drone aircraft — one American and one Italian — were lost near the capital last week.

The LNA has said it shot down the Italian drone, while the U.S. military hasn’t given a reason for its drone’s loss.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, an LNA spokesman, said late Saturday that all flights over Tripoli and nearby towns are “prohibited without prior co-ordination.”

Oil-rich Libya is split between rival governments. A U.N.-supported but weak administration holds the capital, Tripoli. The LNA is allied with the government based in the country’s east.

The LNA has been trying to capture Tripoli since April.

The Associated Press

