Iggy Azalea, Playboy Carti report $366K in stolen jewelry
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2019 12:43 am EST
FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Playboi Carti performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tenn. Rappers Iggy Azalia and Playboi Carti have told Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home. Amethyst Kelly, who performs as Iggy Azalea, told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, 2019, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
ATLANTA — Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have told Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a police report filed Nov. 17 lists 19 pieces of jewelry including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and luxury watches.
Amethyst Kelly, who performs as Iggy Azalea, told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in.
The report says that at some point, they realized a designer bag in which they keep jewelry was missing from the second-floor dining room of their 6,500-square-foot (600-square-meter) home.
It says surveillance video shows a gunman wearing gloves and a mask coming in the back door just after 9:50 p.m. and leaving within 10 minutes.
___
This story has been corrected to spell the rapper’s stage name as Iggy Azalea, not Iggy Azalia.