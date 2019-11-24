Loading articles...

Home buyouts split apart a flood-prone Missouri town

In this photo taken Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, Tammy Kilgore stands on the front porch of her home after it was demolished as part of a voluntary buyout in food-prone Mosby, Mo. Kilgore accepted a $45,000 payment to leave her home of 38 years and has moved to a nearby community. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MOSBY, Mo. — The small riverside town of Mosby, Missouri, is disappearing one house at a time.

After years of frequent flooding, many of its homeowners have taken voluntary buyouts funded largely through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A little over half the houses will remain after the demolitions are complete.

The buyouts are intended to lessen future flood-related costs by demolishing homes that otherwise could keep receiving federal disaster aid or taxpayer-subsidized flood insurance.

More buyouts are likely after devastating flooding this year in the Midwest. And even more could be necessary nationwide as climate change leads to rising seas and more intense rainstorms.

But buyouts are not always embraced. Some Mosby residents turned down the offers because the price wasn’t enough to afford a new place somewhere else.

