Loading articles...

Guinea-Bissau votes for president amid tension, unrest

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Guinea-Bissau is holding a presidential election against a backdrop of political tension and unrest on the streets of the impoverished West African country.

Twelve candidates are running for head of state, including the incumbent, Jose Mario Vaz, who has been in power since 2014.

If no candidate captures more than 50% of Sunday’s vote, a runoff ballot is to be held between the two top candidates on Dec. 29.

Guinea-Bissau, a former Portuguese colony of around 1.5 million people, is one of the world’s poorest countries. It has been plagued by political instability, poverty, corruption and drug-trafficking. The most recent military coup was in 2012.

Last month, one person died and three were injured when police used tear gas to break up an unauthorized street march organized by opposition parties.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CRASH - EB Gardiner ramp to Lake Shore Blvd E blocked as crews deal with collision. Traffic forced onto the NB Don…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more