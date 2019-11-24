TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Organigram results

Cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. will release fourth-quarter earnings and hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results. The company warned earlier this month that its fourth-quarter revenue would be lower than what it saw in its third quarter.

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche-Tard releases second-quarter results on Tuesday after the close of markets. Analysts said in September that a growing move to ban flavoured e-cigarettes due to health concerns over vaping could actually benefit convenience stores, as smokers would migrate to combustible cigarettes that represent a larger portion of convenience store sales.

Bank earnings kickoff

Scotiabank will be the first of the big Canadian banks to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Top executives of Canada’s biggest banks spoke in September of slower growth ahead amid looming trade tensions and lower U.S. interest rates.

Au revoir, Caisse

Michael Sabia, head of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, addresses the Montreal business community at a luncheon speech at the Palais des congress on Thursday. Sabia announced earlier this month that he is stepping down from the pension fund manager to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

GDP numbers

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product figures for September and the third quarter on Friday. The agency previously reported that GDP grew 0.1 per cent in August, following no change in July, slightly below growth of 0.2 per cent for the month expected by economists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press



