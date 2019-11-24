Fire captain critically injured in suspicious blaze discharged from hospital

A Toronto Fire captain that was critically injured in a suspicious four-alarm blaze at an abandoned home on Shuter Street has been released from hospital.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg posted a photo of Captain James Warren leaving St. Michael’s Hospital in a wheelchair joined by firefighter Terry Leimonis on crutches, who was also injured in the blaze.

Leimonis suffered a broken leg and when asked why he returned to the hospital for Warren’s discharge, they both explained, “We came in here together and we will go out together too.”

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the fire on Nov. 2 just after 2 a.m. to the empty two-storey home engulfed in flames. A man was also seen leaving the building when emergency crews pulled up, police said.

It’s reported they were walking on the roof and took a step on what they believed to be a stable part of it when it gave way and they both fell.

Toronto police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, however, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has declared it an arson.