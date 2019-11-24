Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Duterte fires VP from anti-drug post weeks after offering it
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2019 10:49 am EST
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has fired the vice-president from a lead role in his anti-drug crackdown just weeks after she accepted the post and vowed to make a campaign that has left thousands of suspects dead less bloody.
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo raised several reasons in a news conference Sunday night for Duterte’s decision to remove Vice-President Leni Robredo from the chairmanship of a government anti-drug committee, including what he says was her failure to present any new anti-drug program more than two weeks after she accepted the post.
There was no immediate reaction from Robredo but one of her backers in the political opposition says Duterte’s offer to the vice-president to join the fight against illegal drugs was an “insincere sham.”
