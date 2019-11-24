Loading articles...

Diversity marks latest class of US Rhodes Scholars

The latest group of Rhodes Scholars from the U.S. includes the first transgender women selected for the overseas studies.

The Rhodes Trust announced the selections late Saturday after two days of discussions over 236 applicants from 90 different colleges and universities across the country. More than half of the 32 men and women chosen are minorities.

Along with the first transgender woman, this year’s class also includes two non-binary scholars and the first scholar from the University of Connecticut.

The 32 people chosen for the prestigious program will begin at least two years of all-expenses paid study next fall at Oxford University in England along with students from over 60 countries.

The studies undertaken by the scholars include research into how the human brain deals with stress, how to make computer vision more humanlike and the prevalence of sex work among refugees.

The Associated Press

