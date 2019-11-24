Loading articles...

Congo plane crashes in Goma with 17 people on board

GOMA, Congo — A local official says a plane has crashed on takeoff in Congo’s eastern city of Goma with 17 people aboard.

North Kivu regional governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly said in a statement that the plane crashed Sunday into residential homes near the airport in the North Kivu province. He did not give a casualty toll.

The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni in the northern part of the province.

The Associated Press

