Loading articles...

Central American offered asylum in Guatemala opts for home

COLON, Honduras — The first Central American asylum seeker sent to Guatemala under that country’s “safe third country” agreement with the U.S. has opted to instead return to his home in Honduras.

A tearful Erwin José Ardón Montoya arrived Saturday at his parent’s small adobe house in the village of Colón in the poverty- and drought-stricken municipality of Trujillo. He’d refused an offer of asylum in Guatemala.

Twenty-three-year-old Ardón Montoya said he hopes to perhaps set out again next year for the U.S., where his daughter was born seven months ago.

He was detained by the Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, and sought asylum in the U.S. But the Trump administration deal with Guatemala led to him being sent there because he’d passed through the country en route to the U.S.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened WB Gardiner approaching Kipling both express and collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more